Florida Polytechnic University kicks off school's first women’s sports team with soccer

Florida’s only STEM-based state university is now offering more than academics to women who attend.

Florida Polytechnic University announced a brand new women’s soccer team this year, the first female athletic program at the school.

The team is part of the Southeast Collegiate Soccer Alliance and plays club teams at USF, UCF, FSU, UF and other regional programs.

Their next game is at the University of Miami on Saturday, October 9. Their next home game is on October 23rd against Florida Atlantic University.

For more information about the program, visit https://floridapoly.edu/student-affairs/student-development/teams/womens-soccer.php