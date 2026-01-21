Florida woman steals $30K of property from disabled Vietnam veteran in her care: CCSO

The Brief A woman who was supposed to be caring for a disabled Vietnam veteran is accused of stealing $30,000 worth of his property. Detectives said they tracked down the woman who had been caring for the victim, Irlene Innocent Saint Armand, and discovered that she pawned some of the stolen items. Saint Armand was arrested at another client’s home in Englewood.



A woman who was supposed to be caring for a disabled Vietnam veteran is accused of stealing $30,000 worth of his property.

The backstory:

A Port Charlotte man contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on December 21, 2025, and reported that someone had gotten into his Winchester gun safe and took gold jewelry and multiple types of currency worth $30K.

According to investigators, the victim, who is an elderly, disabled Vietnam veteran, received care from a home health care service.

Detectives said they tracked down Irlene Innocent Saint Armand, the woman who had been caring for the victim, and discovered that she pawned some of the stolen items.

READ: Sarasota County School Board votes to cooperate with all law enforcement — including ICE — in ceremonial vote

Saint Armand was arrested at another client’s home in Englewood.

Courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

When questioned, detectives said she made a full confession and led investigators to additional property that had not been pawned.

While executing a search warrant at Saint Armand’s house, detectives recovered the stolen items.

What they're saying:

"Stealing is bad enough, but to steal from a Vietnam veteran – someone who put his life on the line and went through the horrors of that war – is absolutely disgusting," stated Sheriff Bill Prummell. "This individual will face the consequences for her decision, and I am very grateful for the efforts of my detectives to make sure of that. What this man is owed far outweighs what was in that safe."

READ: Abduction attempt leads to deadly self-defense shooting in Bradenton on New Year's Day: MCSO

Saint Armand was arrested and charged with grand theft from a person 65 or older – more than $10K, less than $50K, dealing in stolen property and exploitation of elderly or disabled adult – more than $20K, less than $100K.