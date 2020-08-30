Florida's coronavirus cases top 620,000 Sunday; 14 additional deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,583 Sunday as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 621,586.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 11,119, an increase of 14 since Saturday's update. In addition, a total of 144 non-Floridians have died in the state. Locally, Hillsborough County is reporting two new deaths and Pasco County is reporting one.

Of the 621,586 cases, 614,753 are Florida residents while 6,833 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 37,013

Pinellas: 19,888

Sarasota: 7,193

Manatee: 10,418

Sumter: 1,848

Polk: 16,894

Citrus: 2,082

Hernando: 2,601

Pasco: 8,028

Highlands: 1,821

DeSoto: 1,478

Hardee: 1,092

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Sunday, 3,805 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 38,410 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 4,606,568 residents have been tested in the state as of Sunday -- about 21.4% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Today's new case number represents the 89th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests increased during that time period, but has begun to trend down, remaining below 10% for two weeks. It was at 5.14% on Saturday, the most recent date available.

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given. The number of deaths has been on an upward trend -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

