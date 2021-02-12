For second day, chaos and confusion at Tampa COVID-19 vaccine site

article

There is once again chaos and long lines at Tampa’s University Mall COVID-19 vaccine site, one day after a massive turnout when workers say they were overwhelmed by seniors showing up for their second shot.

FOX 13’s Aaron Mesmer was finding a lot of frustrated people waiting in line again this morning. Among them were two women who were waiting with their parents; they had an appointment at 11 a.m., arrived early, and were still waiting after noon.

It appears to be the same situation that happened yesterday, and county administrators say the issue was created by the state.

A state Health Department spokesperson says the vaccination card given to seniors at their first appointment includes a reminder to come back for a second dose on a certain date -- yesterday or today. But they didn't tell people they needed to go online and book a specific time, too.

That led to chaotic scenes yesterday and again today.

Thousands are showing up at the same time, many without appointments, creating massive traffic jams on Fowler Avenue and throwing a wrench into the vaccination efforts.

"He tells me that I have to go online and make an appointment, so I don’t know. And he mentioned something about this being good for 21 days but it doesn’t say that on here. It’s says return on 2/12 for your second shot," Jimmie Jackson complained, showing his vaccine card. "So I don’t know what part I don’t understand or he doesn’t understand. He says, ‘Yeah, we changed it.’ Well are you going to notify people?"

The state now says those seniors who showed up by mistake still need to book a second appointment.

"What you receive is a vaccination card on site that tells you when 21 days is from your first vaccine," explained Kevin Watler of the Florida Dept. of Health. "It was certainly not made clear to individuals and again we apologize for that, that they still have to make sure that they make a reservation needed to be made."

Florida Health Department workers are trying to contact everyone who’s due for their second dose to try to schedule an appointment.

LINK: Seniors should go to myvaccine.fl.gov to register.

