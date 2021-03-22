Fourth vaccine heads toward FDA approval

A fourth COVID-19 vaccine heads toward FDA approval for emergency use after AstraZeneca announced Monday their shot works after testing it among 30,000 people.

Clinical trials show it’s 79% effective, has no serious side effects, and helps keep people out of the hospital, AstraZeneca said.

Florida State University’s Dr. Michael Muszynski studies infectious diseases. He said the vaccine creates antibodies in a different way.

MORE: CDC finds women report worse side effects from COVID-19 vaccine than men

"It uses a sort of pseudo-virus based on a cold virus called adenovirus and inside of that is the delivery system to deliver a little bit of message for your cells to make the spike protein and then your immune system reacts against it," said Muszynski, a professor emeritus in the FSU College of Medicine.

He said that is similar to the way the Johnson & Johnson vaccine works.

Advertisement

"If and when AstraZeneca is approved by emergency use, then we’ll have four vaccines to choose from," said Muszynski.

AstraZeneca hopes their U.S. study eases concerns about their vaccine. In Europe, some people developed blood clots after taking the shot, but an investigation found they were not linked and the shot was safe.

"They’re all going to be of equal efficacy in preventing us from getting into the hospital, which is what we really want to stop," said Muszynski.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals is joining the vaccine trials mix. The company recently announced they plan to test their Oravax dose as a pill.

"It’s in early trials. It just finished the animal studies which look incredibly promising," said Muszynski.

The company hopes to start human trials by June, then scientists will see how well Oravax works. Health experts said a pill is easier to store and mail, and it opens up potential.

MORE: Some with Down syndrome unable to get COVID-19 vaccine despite being 10 times more likely to die

"So imagine the larger number of people that will be able to be reached, and the ease of it. That’s I think where it’s going to be important," said Muszynski.

With the AstraZeneca shot, the company plans to submit its application for emergency use in the next few weeks. AstraZeneca said they hope for FDA approval by the end of April.