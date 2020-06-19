Free face coverings offered in Tampa starting Saturday
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that masks are required in public, indoor settings in Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor is offering free face coverings to anyone who needs them, as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The mayor issued the face mask order Thursday during a Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group meeting.
Afterward, during a live-streamed video, the mayor said anyone who needed a mask could borrow one from her. Her comment may have been in jest, but now she's making good on the offer.
PREVIOUS: Mask requirements go into effect for St. Pete, Tampa on Friday
From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, face coverings may be picked up at:
- Himes Avenue Complex - 4501 S. Himes Ave.
- MacFarlane Park – 1700 N. MacDill Ave.
- Al Barnes Park – 2902 N. 32nd St.
No ID is required and each person may have two face coverings. Businesses may also request help with face coverings by filling out the form at https://www.tampagov.net/masks.
Advertisement
More information about the city of Tampa's response to COVID-19 is available at tampagov.net/COVID-19.
If you feel sick:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website
CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know
AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com
Map of known COVID-19 cases:
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map