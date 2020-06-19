Expand / Collapse search

Free face coverings offered in Tampa starting Saturday

Coronavirus in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that masks are required in public, indoor settings in Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor is offering free face coverings to anyone who needs them, as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The mayor issued the face mask order Thursday during a Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group meeting.

Afterward, during a live-streamed video, the mayor said anyone who needed a mask could borrow one from her. Her comment may have been in jest, but now she's making good on the offer.

From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, face coverings may be picked up at:

No ID is required and each person may have two face coverings. Businesses may also request help with face coverings by filling out the form at https://www.tampagov.net/masks.

More information about the city of Tampa's response to COVID-19 is available at tampagov.net/COVID-19.

