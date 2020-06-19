Free masks available in St. Pete, Tampa

Now that masks are required to be worn in public, indoor settings in Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor is offering free face coverings to anyone who needs them, as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Mayor Rick Kriseman and the city of St. Petersburg are doing the same.

Tampa's mayor issued a face mask order Thursday during a Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group meeting, which applies to anyone in the city of Tampa.

In St. Petersburg, any employee at a business that interacts with customers is required to wear a face covering.

PREVIOUS: Mask requirements go into effect for St. Pete, Tampa on Friday

Both cities are making face coverings available for free, while supplies last.

IN TAMPA: Saturday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., face coverings may be picked up at:

No ID is required and each person may have two face coverings. Businesses may also request help with face coverings by filling out the form at https://www.tampagov.net/masks. More information about the city of Tampa's response to COVID-19 is available at tampagov.net/COVID-19.

IN ST. PETERSBURG: Masks are free to residents during each site's normal operating hours. Available while supplies last.

Azalea Recreation Center, 1600 72nd St. N.

Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S.

Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave.

The Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave.

PSTA stations (Grand Central Station and Williams Park)

The St. Pete Store & Visitors Center, 100 2nd Ave. N. #150

Fossil Park Fire Station, 875 64th Ave. N. (when SPFR personnel are present)

People Empowering & Restoring Communities, 1601 16th Street S.

More information about St. Petersburg's response to the COVID-19 pandemic is available at http://www.stpete.org/emergency/restart.php.

