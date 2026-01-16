Future of historic Mirasol apartments in limbo after Tampa City Council votes down hotel rezoning

The Brief Tampa City Council voted down a proposal on Thursday to convert The Mirasol into a boutique hotel. Those against the rezoning plan believe a hotel would fundamentally alter the character of Davis Islands. The Mirasol’s owners said extensive hurricane damage made a hotel conversion a more cost-effective path to restoring the building.



A day after Tampa City Council denied a plan to convert The Mirasol into a boutique hotel, attention has turned to what comes next for the historic Davis Islands property.

While nearby neighbors are relieved by this decision, residents living inside the landmark building are in limbo about its future.

City Council’s vote happened after hours of public comment on Thursday night. Speakers were divided over whether a hotel conversion would help preserve the 100-year-old structure.

What they're saying:

John Murray, who has lived on Davis Islands for more than 30 years and lives just steps from the Mirasol, was worried a hotel would disrupt the quiet, peaceful nature of the neighborhood.

"People act a little bit differently when they’re on vacation," Murray said. "They’re a little more boisterous, with worse behavior at times. That doesn’t belong in our backyard."

Throughout Davis Islands, "Save Our Neighborhood" signs fill front yards, symbolizing the neighbors opposing the proposal.

The other side:

Supporters of the hotel plan — including Tampa City Councilman Alan Clendenin — argued that a conversion could help make the Mirasol more financially viable.

"The hotel application, the hotel use. That gives them the economic viability to save this property," he said during Thursday’s city council meeting.

Cathy DuCoin, who moved into The Mirasol in November, said the property is in need of updates in order to remain a desirable place to live.

"It’s absolutely a beautiful building," she said. "The whole place just needs to be freshened."

Looking ahead, Murray hopes the building can be restored.

What's next:

For now, The Mirasol remains an apartment building. Its owners, Frank and Lindsey Carriera, are disappointed by Thursday’s vote, yet remain committed to continuing conversations about the property’s future.