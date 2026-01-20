Law enforcement to protect Tampa by land, air and sea as pirates pillage and plunder during Gasparilla

The Brief Local, state, and federal agencies are preparing for Gasparilla season, which officially starts this weekend with the Children’s Gasparilla Parade. On Tuesday, authorities discussed safety measures for the Children’s Gasparilla Parade this Saturday and the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates on January 31. Law enforcement will be protecting paradegoers by land, air and sea.



Local, state, and federal agencies are preparing for Gasparilla season, which officially starts this weekend with the Children’s Gasparilla Parade.

On Tuesday, authorities discussed safety measures for the Children’s Gasparilla Parade this Saturday and the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates on January 31.

The news conference included representatives from the city of Tampa, Tampa Police, Tampa Fire Rescue, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, U.S. Coast Guard, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), FDLE-Tampa Bay Region, FBI, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Pepin Distributing, Hillsborough County Public Schools, Tampa Prep, and Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla (YMKG).

The Children’s Gasparilla Parade dates to 1947 and over the years, has only gotten bigger.

READ: Children’s Gasparilla 2026 Guide: Here’s what to know

What they're saying:

"We definitely want to keep our little pirates and our big pirates safe at all times," Tampa Fire Rescue fire chief Barbara Tripp said.

"People will have no idea how many law enforcement (and) fire rescue personnel are on duty that day, and that's the way that it should be," Tampa mayor Jane Castor said.

"This event reflects months of planning and coordination among local, state, and federal partners," Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fire chief Jason Dougherty said.

READ: Children's Gasparilla 2026 Guide: Here's what to know

Dig deeper:

Horses and dogs will help officers watch crowds on land while safety divers on marine vessels will keep watch on the water.

Bike units will allow paramedics to navigate crowds and quickly respond to emergencies.

READ: Tampa Police Department rolls out virtual reality training pods to practice de-escalation techniques

The Tampa Police Department will also rely on its new drones to keep watch from above.

"Keep in mind: A temporary flight restriction will be in place," Tampa police chief Lee Bercaw added. "This means no drones other than the ones that are law enforcement and law enforcement approved."

MORE: Tampa Police Department rolls out AI technology to help officers, dispatchers

TPD is also reminding parade-goers of the department’s new and enhanced Prepared 911, which will allow people to share video and pictures with dispatchers.