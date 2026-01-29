Gasparilla wardrobe: Store owners urging Tampa's pirates to wear layers ahead of cold invasion

The Brief A colder weekend forecast is changing what shoppers buy before Gasparilla. Pirate Fashions and South Tampa Trading Company have been booming with business all week leading up to the pirate invasion. Store owners are advising people to wear layers and pick outfits that can adapt for cool conditions.



Time is ticking for last-minute Gasparilla shoppers searching for the perfect pirate costume. A colder-than-usual forecast, though, has changed what people are buying ahead of Saturday’s festivities.

What we know:

For plenty of people, there are still a few final pieces needed to complete their pirate costumes. This weekend’s winter weather has forced shoppers to reimagine the traditional Gasparilla look.

At Pirate Fashions, shoppers have packed the store throughout the week leading up to the pirate invasion.

What they're saying:

Alitash Tafesse said finding the right balance between warmth and style can be tricky.

"Bundling up, while still looking cute and spending too much money," she said.

The store owner, Tiger Lee, estimated that he’s helped more than 85,000 people gear up for Gasparilla over the last two decades.

"If you put enough layers on, it will keep you plenty warm," he said. "If you buy a T-shirt or a mini skirt, that probably won’t work."

From hats and corsets to boots, business is booming at Pirate Fashions. Lee said the day before Gasparilla is consistently the busiest.

"We call it Black Flag Friday, our busiest day of the year," he said. "We will do two months' worth of business in 10 hours."

Dig deeper:

South Tampa Trading Company is also experiencing heavy foot traffic, and the colder forecast has customers thinking carefully about how they will dress for the hours outdoors. Store owner Anne Bartlett said preparation is key on Saturday.

"You’re going to want to layer up," she said. "You’re going to want to put on lots of thermal things, sweatshirts, jackets, gloves, scarves, hats, and we’ve got all of that."

South Tampa Trading Company is stocked with a wide range of pirate accessories, including swords, fabric, feathers, beads and even ear warmers. Shopper Scott Fairbairn said staying warm may take some serious creativity.

"You’re going to have to bundle up with lots of layers," he said. "Then maybe some adult beverages to keep you warm too."