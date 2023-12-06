Gov. DeSantis directs funds from defunct Hillsborough sales tax to go towards transportation projects

The future of the hundreds of millions of dollars collected through Hillsborough County's defunct transportation sales tax several years ago may be coming into focus.

In his budget proposal for next year, Governor Ron DeSantis wants lawmakers to direct the funds to be used for transportation projects across Hillsborough County.

In 2018, Hillsborough County voters passed a one-cent sales tax for transportation needs. The Florida Supreme Court, however, ruled it was illegal two years later, but, by then, the county had already collected $570 million.

State and local leaders have since debated how the money should be used or if it should be refunded to residents.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor agrees with the governor's proposal.

"I think that the voices in Tampa, the residents, the business leaders, the politicians, everybody was asking for the same solution to this and that was to bring that funding back for the overwhelming transportation needs that we have here in Hillsborough County," Castor said. "And we're just glad that that's happening."

This is a slight departure from the governor's previous plan, which was to refund as much money as possible, with any unclaimed funds going toward road projects. Under this current plan, no refunds would be offered.

Earlier this year, county and city leaders identified several projects they believe should be prioritized if they receive the funds.

"We've already determined, I think, what lists of projects are out there. A lot of sidewalk repair, a lot of intersection improvements, things that are really the nuts and bolts of our transportation infrastructure," said Hillsborough Commissioner Harry Cohen. "The longer we wait, the more that things cost, the less we're going to get for this money. So it's really good that there's movement on it."

The Florida Department of Transportation would be directed to take the lead on finalizing a list of projects and would have until September 2024 to do so.