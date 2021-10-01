Gov. DeSantis says he is running for reelection in 2022 -- not for president

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he will be running for reelection in 2022.

He made the announcement to Sean Hannity on Fox News Thursday night.

"We've got a lot of stuff going on in Florida. I'm going to be running for reelection next year," DeSantis said.

However, according to the Florida Department of State's Candidate Tracking System website, DeSantis has not yet filed any paperwork to run for reelection. There are currently 13 active candidates for governor listed on the site, including Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

DeSantis told Hannity that he wants to focus on issues in the Sunshine State, pointing to school board elections to make sure those who support critical race theory do not win seats.

When asked if he is considering running for president in 2024, DeSantis responded, "I'm not considering anything beyond doing my job... that is way down the road, it is not anything that I'm planning for."

