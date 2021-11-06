8-time convicted felon accused of shooting child following argument at Seffner gas station

article

Jontavious Laquan Shaeron Monroe, 33, an 8-time convicted felon, is accused of shooting a child in the leg Saturday morning following an argument at a CITGO gas station in Seffner, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. at the gas station located at 12020 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to deputies, shortly after 10 a.m., Monroe got into an argument with another customer at the gas station located at 12020 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Deputies say after the disagreement, Monroe was seen following the other customer out of the parking lot and heading north on Pine Street. While driving in their respective vehicles, the suspect pulled up next to the other customer’s car and shot into it, striking a child in the leg.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Monroe was last seen wearing a black sweater, white t-shirt, and black pants. He is believed to be driving a black, four-door BMW 3 Series car.

"A verbal dispute between two grown men should never end with a child being shot, and I pray for the child's quick recovery," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Not only did this suspect put the lives of the victim and the other customer in danger, but also all those who shared the road with them while this incident took place."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact HCSO at Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office by calling (813) 247-8200.

