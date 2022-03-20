HCSO deputy hits, critically injures pedestrian, troopers say

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being hit by a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the deputy was traveling southbound on Falkenburg Road in an HCSO marked Chevy Tahoe around 7:10 a.m. when he hit a man walking in the street in the dark.

The pedestrian, who deputies say is a 26-year-old Palm Harbor man, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The deputy was not injured in the crash.



