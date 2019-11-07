"He seemed off:" Men recall learning that new friend was accused serial killer

It was a ride they will remember for the rest of their lives. Five friends from Tampa were riding with a suspected serial killer from Orlando to Tampa a few weeks ago, and didn’t even realize it.

“I could describe him as sweet, very humble, very respectful, well mannered,” Gabriel King said of Stanley Mossburg. “He was very talkative, very friendly.”

Mossburg is now accused of killing three people -- one in Tennessee, then coming down here and slashing two more to death in Winter Haven.

PREVIOUS: Triple-murder suspect went on violent spree from Tennessee to Winter Haven

Of course, none of them knew that at the time.

We asked King’s buddy, Richard Otto, if he ever felt unsafe during the ride.

“I never felt unsafe with him or we would have dropped him in a heartbeat,” Otto responded.

Even though they were not with Mossburg for long, King felt he could trust him.

“I felt a connection between me and Mossburg,” he said.

Otto was not as sure.

“He seemed off,” Otto offered. “I asked him what the tattoos on his arms were, and he said, ‘Oh, it is all about all the people I have killed in the past.’”

Otto says he thought Mossburg was joking. He also brushed off another comment.

“He said, ‘Just don’t piss me off or you will get the worst of my behavior,’” he recalled.

When they arrived in Tampa, Mossburg and the group rented a storage unit together.

They didn’t realize what they had gotten themselves into until investigators approached them with a warrant to search the unit and told them Mossburg has been arrested for murder.