Hernando County brush fire destroys 2 vehicles, damages several more: HCFR

A brush fire Thursday afternoon spread to several vehicles in the area north of Weeki Wachee, damaging seven and destroying at least two, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Crews responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the 13000 block of Kanawha Drive after receiving reports of a brush fire. When firefighters arrived, they found multiple vehicles that had burst into flames, HCFR said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, saving other vehicles that were parked nearby, according to officials.

Officials say seven vehicles were damaged in the fire, and at least two are deemed a total loss.

What we don't know:

The Florida State Fire Marshal is working to find out what caused the fire.

HCFR did not say if the flames caused any injuries.