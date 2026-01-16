Security guard arrested for killing ex-girlfriend inside Bradenton medical lab: Police

The Brief Keith Roberts Jr., 29, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after opening fire inside a Bradenton medical lab. BPD said Myshaela Burnham, 29, has been in a long-term dating relationship with Roberts Jr., which had recently ended. BPD said Burnham's co-worker was shot multiple times in what appeared to be a premeditated act. The co-worker underwent surgery, and BPD said she remains in stable condition.



Bradenton Police Chief Josh Cramer described the actions of Keith Roberts Jr. as "cruel" and "evil." The suspect is accused of walking into a Bradenton medical lab on Thursday and shooting two women.

The Bradenton Police Department said one of the women, Myshaela Burnham, 29, was Roberts Jr.'s ex-girlfriend and also a mother. She died, and her co-worker was seriously injured in the shooting.

Those who witnessed what happened inside the medical lab in the 5200 block of 4th Avenue Circle East in Bradenton will never forget it.

"This man is a terrorist. He terrorized those people’s lives," said Cramer.

Cramer said Roberts Jr. entered the lab on Thursday just after 12:45 p.m. armed with a shotgun and a handgun. Burnham was working at her desk inside the building.

"He walked in an unlocked door and went directly to the desk where the victim [Burnham] was, knowing that’s where her desk was, and directly opened fire at point-blank range," Kramer said. "Closer than you and I are likely right now, with a shotgun multiple times. Some of it hitting the victim who was at an adjoining desk. That’s how close it was that the blast hit her too, and then he, in what can only be called premeditated, took out a gun and started shooting at her."

BPD said Roberts Jr. was a security guard at Manatee Memorial Hospital. They said he and Burnham were in a long-term dating relationship, which recently ended.

Burnham's co-worker underwent surgery and is now in stable condition, but will have a long road to recover ahead of her.

"She was shot multiple times. Shotgun blast and handgun blast. She’s lucky to be alive, really is, and we are all praying for her safe recovery," said Cramer.

Roberts Jr. took off in his car, but a description of his vehicle ended with Manatee County deputies pulling him over, and an arrest was made about 20 minutes after the shooting occurred. Bradenton police said he made statements which indicated he knew why he was being stopped.

"Those witnesses are heroes. They stood up and said, ‘I know information on this,’" said Cramer.

Roberts Jr. showed little emotion from jail, as he faced a Manatee County judge during his first appearance on Friday afternoon. He will remain in jail until a pre-trial detention hearing on Friday, January 23, at 8:30 a.m.

Roberts is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

"The cruelty and evil that Keith Roberts portrayed yesterday can never be forgiven," said Cramer.