Tampa police use high-tech tool that triangulates location of gunshots to catch road rage suspect

A high-tech sound sensor is being credited with helping quickly capture a road rage suspect last week.

34-year-old James D. Jackson was arrested for shooting into a car and injuring a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.

Now the technology known as Shot Spotter Activation is helping police catch suspected criminals, and more.

James Jackson mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"It’s a very interesting development," explained criminal defense attorney, Bjorn Brunvand.

Brunvand said the technology is being used in criminal cases all over the country, including here in Tampa Bay.

"The idea is there are sound recording devices that are placed throughout the community. They pick up gunshots. If there is more than one, it makes a more accurate reading and triangulates the location, immediately dispatching law-enforcement," said Brunvand.

Investigators said on Jan. 30, Jackson was driving along Melbourne Boulevard approaching 50th St., in Tampa when he got angry with another driver who was in a white Chevy Impala. They said he approached the car and fired shots, hitting, and injuring a four-year girl.

Surprisingly, no one else was hurt.

Reports show the Shot Spotter Activation alerted police of the gunshots within 60 seconds of the shots being fired. The location was so accurate that police found Jackson within minutes of the crime.

Court documents show it also helped police collect surveillance video of the shooting to help in their investigation. Brunvand said in other cases it helps save lives.

"It would also prevent people from dying as a result of a gunshot wound," explained Brunvand.

As for Jackson, he will be back in court next week for a bond hearing.