Hillsborough County Community Investment Tax set to expire in 2026, voters may decide whether to renew

Voters in Hillsborough County could decide whether to renew a long-term tax.

Hillsborough County commissioners are discussing whether to renew the 30-year Community Investment Tax.

The half-percent sales tax was originally implemented in September 1996, and is set to expire at the end of 2026. Commissioners are now discussing whether to put the proposed Community Investment Tax renewal on the November ballot.

At a Hillsborough County Commission meeting on Wednesday, commissioners debated whether Hillsborough County Public Schools should still be a county entity that benefits from the Community Investment Tax revenue.

A number of residents who spoke during the public comment period wanted to see public schools remain a benefiting entity.

Commissioners agreed that transportation, infrastructure and public safety all rise to the top of the list of priorities for funding. But some question whether public schools should still benefit from the revenue if the tax is renewed.

READ: Longest serving Hillsborough prosecutor retiring: 'I've got mixed emotions'

"I want to fund our public schools," Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen said. "We have to do that, but at the same time, we’ve got a lot of critical needs in Hillsborough County, as you can understand."

Some commissioners argued, that Hillsborough County Public Schools are already at a disadvantage in comparison to districts of similar size.

"We have so, historically, underfunded and disadvantaged our schools and our education system here in Hillsborough County," Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp said.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Van Ayres says the district will need hundreds of millions more in funding over the next seven years to keep building and expanding schools, funding projects and teacher pay.

He says more than $413 million of the revenue the district has received from the current Community Investment Tax has gone towards building new schools and renovating existing schools.

"I would not be coming to our taxpayers for additional mill, but where I sit right now, I am not on a level playing field on the operating side, because I have all these other school districts, commissioner, that have this additional mill," Ayres said.

However, Commissioner Michael Owen voiced concern about including the schools district in the proposed tax renewal, and raising the millage.

"For me, it’s a tough spot to be in to tell taxpayers of Hillsborough County, ‘Hey, support a millage increase, and by the way, we’re going to keep funding the CIT tax,’" Owen said.

READ: Florida bill to introduce specialty Jimmy Buffett license plates awaits Gov. DeSantis' approval

Owen also pointed out how high Hillsborough County taxes already are.

"The people of Hillsborough County are paying a high, high tax rate, compared to most counties," Owen said.

Commissioner Kemp says she would like to see the school district continue to receive a portion of the revenue from the Community Investment tax.

"I want to make sure that the schools are included," Kemp said. "I think it’s important for us for the future that we have good physical structures and capital for our kids, but also competitive wages for our teachers."

A number of residents who spoke during the public comment period also voiced concern about what could happen to the future of public education in Hillsborough County if the district was no longer receiving funding from the tax revenue.

On Wednesday, commissioners voted unanimously to continue exploring and considering putting the proposed Community Investment Tax renewal on the November ballot.

Despite previous improvements and projects throughout the county, commissioners say they want to ensure that, if renewed, this tax revenue goes towards critical projects and needs throughout the county.

The Hillsborough County Commission meets again in April.

Commissioners asked to see more information and research about future county projects and how the tax revenue would be spread out if the tax is renewed.

Commissioners also discussed whether to pursue extending the tax by 10, 20 or 30 years.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter