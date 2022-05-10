Hillsborough County deputies investigate shooting related to Save A Lot robbery

article

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a multi-agency shooting on Lake Ellen Circle. Investigators said the shooting is connected to the Save A Lot robbery that happened on Mother's Day on West Fletcher Avenue.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to give an update on the shooting on Lake Ellen Circle along with Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw.

Authorities said they were searching for two men who robbed a Save A Lot on West Fletcher Avenue in Tampa and then shot at deputies. No law enforcement officials were injured.

According to the sheriff's office, it all started around 8:30 p.m. at the store. Deputies said the men started filling up bags with groceries and when they tried to leave without paying, an employee confronted them.

Investigators said the suspects jumped into a car where two others were waiting and left.

Two deputies eventually spotted them speeding and tried to pull them over, unaware they had just robbed the Save A Lot, the agency reported. Instead of stopping, investigators said the suspects fired at the two deputies with a shotgun.

The vehicle the suspects were riding in, a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis, was later found Monday, HCSO officials confirmed.