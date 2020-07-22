Citrus County School Board votes to delay first day of school to August 20

The number of school districts in the Tampa Bay region that have moved to delay the start of the school year continues to grow.

The Citrus County school board voted Wednesday during an emergency meeting to delay the district's first day until August 20 -- 10 days later than originally planned.

Five other local school districts -- Hernando, Manatee, Polk, Pasco and Sarasota -- have already pushed back their start dates.

Hernando County schools will delay the start date to August 31.



Manatee County opted to push the first day of classes back by one week, starting on August 17.



In Polk County, school board members moved their start date back by two weeks to August 24.

Pasco County leaders voted Tuesday night to push back the first day of school to August 24, as well.

Over in Sarasota County, school leaders pushed back the reopening date to August 31.



Hillsborough County will vote Thursday on a proposal to delay its start date by two weeks.

Pinellas County is scheduled to vote on a proposed August 24 start date at their meeting next week.

"I am concerned about the health of our students, teachers and all of our other staff members," said Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning. "I know the school board shares my concern, as does the United School Employees of Pasco, and, in recent weeks, parents, teachers and staff have made it abundantly clear that they too have concerns."

Pasco County school leaders arrived at their decision as teachers staged a drive-through rally to call for the school year to start online.