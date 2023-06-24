South Carolina man arrested after attempting to run over Citrus County deputies

article

On Friday afternoon, shortly before 2 p.m., Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies attempted a traffic stop on a black four-door sedan.

Police say the driver, who has been identified as Ahvi Samaad Deberry-Howe, a 23-year-old male from South Carolina, did not pull over and fled the scene.

He then caused multiple traffic accidents by intentionally ramming the vehicles in front of him, according to CCSO.

Deputies say they attempted to stop Deberry-Howe by yelling commands at him, which he did not follow.

A K-9 was deployed before turning to lethal force.

Following the use of lethal force, Deberry-Howe broke through the vehicles he had damaged and continued west on Gulf to Lake Highway for seven and a half miles.

Police say that he was driving over 100 miles per hour at times.

After driving into oncoming traffic, Deberry-Howe lost control of his vehicle and crashed, according to authorities.

Police say he was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening bullet wound.

He had been shot by a deputy when he tried to run several deputies over.

He is facing charges of attempted murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and resisting with and without violence and held with no bond, police say.

Due to the fact, there was a deputy-involved shooting, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is conducting an independent investigation into the incident, and the deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, according to authorities.





















