Hillsborough County opens new site for COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters and testing

As Florida appears to be making progress in its fight against COVID-19, health officials say this isn’t the time to get complacent.

On Monday, Hillsborough County opened new COVID-19 testing and vaccination site for those who have yet to get the first shot and for people who qualify for the booster.

Whether you need the Pfizer vaccine, your booster shot or just a COVID-19 test, this new site at Progress Village Park. is the place to come. They’re offering it all with the hopes of giving residents options, and also making the process as easy as possible for those looking to get their booster.

The new site opened Monday morning. It’s going to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving residents the chance to stop by for either a Pfizer shot or a COVID-19 test. Both the rapid test and the PCR test will be available.

Now, when it comes to the vaccine, only Pfizer will be distributed here, meaning it will be available for those 12 and older. This includes those who need a booster shot.

County officials said they want to make sure that there are options for residents as the demand begins to increase. Both testing and the vaccine are offered completely free of charge.

"The more we can do as a community to increase our immunity overall, the better it is in terms of this virus obviously, right?" said Iñaki Rezola of Hillsborough County Emergency Management. "We’ve seen a very high numbers, our hospitals have hit very large capacity numbers, I’ve even had family members that have been ill. And to keep people healthy and so we want to provide a way where folks can get these services."

Now, if you are coming out here to get your booster, you need to make sure you’re eligible first. The CDC says those 65 and older are eligible to get their Pfizer a booster shot as long as they’re fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and have been for at least six months.

A couple of exceptions are for those 18 to 64 who have underlying health concerns, those in long-term care facilities, and also those 18 and older who may be at high risk due to their occupation.

You can stop by anytime to get a COVID test, but if you do want to get the shot, you will have to register first at www.patientportalfl.com.

