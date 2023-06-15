Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Supervisor arrested for soliciting sexual activity from minor

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Communications Center Senior Supervisor has been arrested for soliciting sexual activity from a minor, according to authorities.

On Thursday, Jonathan Hagen, 34, was arrested by the Clearwater Police Department (CPD) for his involvement in the luring of a child for sexual activity, deputies said.

Hagen used the app, "Whisper," to communicate with who he believed was a 14-year-old from Clearwater and indicated that he was 30–35 years old, according to authorities.

He was actually communicating with an undercover CPD detective.

After exchanging messages and photos, Hagen has been charged with four counts of use of a computer to seduce, solicit lure child and three counts of transmit material harmful to minor, authorities said.

In a statement Sheriff Chad Chrinister said, "I'm absolutely appalled by this man's inexcusable behavior. This act goes against everything we stand for at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. This individual's disturbing actions do not represent the dedicated, hard-working, and upstanding employees here at HCSO. We remain committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community."

Hagen, who has worked for HSCO for nine years, has been placed on administrative leave without pay, according to detectives.

Authorities say that, during hagen's with HCSO, there have been no internal investigations against him.

HCSO is providing counseling services for anyone who has previously worked with him.