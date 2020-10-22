Hillsborough deputies searching for armed robber

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven gas station at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

According to deputies, a white male entered the convenience store located at 6016 Gunn Highway in Tampa at 3:27 a.m. armed with a black handgun. He demanded money from the clerk and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man who is approximately 5'10" to 6' tall and weighs 165 to 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black and orange gloves, a black hoodie, dark blue shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).