Hillsborough deputies stepping up patrols after series of brawls at Brandon skating rink

Hillsborough County deputies are stepping up patrols this weekend after a series of brawls the previous weekend around a skating rink in Brandon.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators became aware of social media posts encouraging violence and property damage this weekend. In an effort to crack down on potential violence beforehand, Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister assigned additional uniformed and undercover deputies in areas where large crowds often gather, especially in the Brandon area.

"What we witnessed last week was unacceptable. So our goal right now is to stop the violence before it even begins," said Jessica Lang, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. "We have seen an influx of social media posts that are promoting violence and property destruction. We want to stop that narrative right now, which is why we're taking that proactive approach."

Deputies said they're also working closely with community leaders to help get the message out that any agitators will be stopped before anyone gets hurt or buildings sustain damage.

Last weekend, as many as 500 people brawled through parking lots and businesses after the Astro Skate in Brandon canceled an after-party after the private host didn't hire an off-duty deputy, which the business requires. Deputies arrested nearly 30 people, mostly juveniles.

"The call for people to go to the roller rink that's full of kids and fight, that's really crossing another level," said Chris Maganian, Astro Skate's owner. "You have an average crowd of, say, 200-300 kids and all of a sudden there's an extra 400 of them, and you can almost feel it."

Maganian said he discussed safety measures with deputies earlier in the week. In addition to hiring more off-duty deputies, he decided to cancel an all-night skate that had been scheduled for Sunday.

"I don't tell people how to raise their kids, but I do know how I run my roller rinks, and we're not going to have any of that nonsense," he said.

Deputies continue to urge parents to know where their children are going, who they're with and what they're doing to help prevent any violence.

