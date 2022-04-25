Hillsborough deputies still looking for 3 suspects in deadly weekend shooting

On Sunday night, Hillsborough County detectives still had not found the men involved in a fatal shooting the afternoon before.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, three men with guns pulled into a parking lot on the 8300 block of Hillsborough Avenue.

One man jumped out and started shooting at the victim’s vehicle which was parked in front of Panda Kitchen and Bath. Then, two other men opened fire.

All three jumped back into the getaway vehicle, which is described as a gray newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims and yellow brake calipers.

As the Jeep drove off, one of the shooters continued to fire. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was found dead in the car.

Detectives say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and there seems to be no threat to the public.

If you have any information, call 813-247-8200