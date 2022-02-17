Hillsborough school bus drivers could get a pay raise, which would be second-highest rate in Bay Area

Hillsborough County school bus drivers could soon get a pay raise, Superintendent Addison Davis announced Wednesday.

Davis will ask the school board to raise the hourly rate to more than $16, which would be the second-highest rate in the Tampa Bay region. Only Manatee County Schools pay drivers more.

"Bus drivers, as you know, have been in high demand. It has been harder than ever to be able to fill these crucial positions," Davis said during a news conference. "What this sends a loud message that it is important to make certain that we compensate these professionals."

Hillsborough Schools currently needs about 100 bus drivers.

The potential pay increase comes at a time when there is competition for drivers. Manatee and Pinellas County schools both need about 40 more drivers apiece.

In Pasco, the district recently overhauled the entire bell schedule after chronically late buses were causing students to miss valuable learning time.

"We've been overlooked for so many years – $1,500 extra a year, that's a pretty good pay increase," said Richard Moore, who began driving school buses in retirement because his wife is a teacher. "You see these kids faces every morning. You see what they're going through at home, or you see they're having a good day, they're having a bad day. You just see this, and it gets to my heart because I'm going to help."

Superintendent Davis said the money for the raises will come from federal COVID-19 relief funds. The school board is expected to discuss the proposal at its next meeting.