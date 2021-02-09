Hillsborough sheriff: Drug dealers charged with murder after 2 people die of overdoses

article

Investigators say two drug dealers in Hillsborough County are facing first-degree murder charges after two of their clients died.

The sheriff's office said detectives responded to a Tampa apartment complex in August of 2020 and found a woman in her 40s and her boyfriend, a man in his 30s, both dead of suspected overdoses.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office said the woman died from fentanyl intoxication, while the man's cause of death was fentanyl and ethanol intoxication.

Detectives linked the drugs back to 50-year-old Jose Alberto Marti, and undercover investigators used the deceased victim's cellphone to arrange an additional purchase of fentanyl from him.

The sheriff's office said Marti responded and conducted the transaction along with a woman, identified as 42-year-old Melissa Christine Hanna.

When detectives showed up, they said they found a "trafficking amount" of both fentanyl and crystal meth inside Marti's and Hanna's vehicle.

Marti admitted to investigators that he sold fentanyl to the male victim on the night of the overdose, and said Hanna was his source for the drugs.

Detectives said Hanna then admitted to providing Marti with the fentanyl and said she was in the car during the transaction with the male victim.

Investigators arrested both Marti and Hanna on Monday on two counts of first-degree murder.

"The poison these individuals pedaled is what ultimately killed their two victims," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Their arrests should serve as an eye-opening reminder to anyone who thinks it’s OK to sell drugs in our communities. You will face severe consequences for your actions."