Hillsborough teachers head back to school with raise after property tax increase

Hillsborough County teachers are heading back to the classroom with more than just school supplies: They’re getting a boost to their paychecks, too.

What we know:

Thanks to a voter-approved property tax increase last November, Hillsborough County teachers are receiving a $6,000 raise. Support staff will receive an extra $3,000. The raises will go into effect immediately.

Libby Carter, a teacher at Ballast Point Elementary, said the extra income is coming at the right time.

"We're in the thick of it. We're setting things up. We're very excited. We have a lot to do before the students come back," she said as she prepared her classroom during the first day back for teachers.

The average Florida teacher earns about $53,000 annually. For Carter, the added income means a little more breathing room.

"It means that I'll be able to kind of have some more wiggle room and be able to afford living. I think that's a big testament to the community involvement and how much they appreciate and respect our teachers," Carter said.

The other side:

While educators celebrate the pay increase, homeowners are bracing for higher tax bills. The millage rate increase means property owners will pay an extra $1 for every $1,000 of assessed home value.

Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez said "Truth in Millage" (TRIM) notices will be mailed starting August 18.

"They should be expecting in their mailbox their Notice of Proposed Taxes," he told FOX 13.

For a home assessed at the county's median value, that equates to an average tax increase of around $250 per year.

Henriquez also noted that homeowners who disagree with their property valuation can request a reassessment.

"Especially in a year like this, where we've had so many people that had damage as a result to the storms, we may not know that as of January 1st, 2025, they still had damage. They hadn't addressed it and those kinds of things," Henriquez explained. "We need to know so we can try to address it and adjust the value as such."

What's next:

TRIM notices go out August 18. Homeowners will have until September 12 to file for a reassessment if they believe their property has been overvalued.