Man in U.S. illegally accused of selling drugs under fake name at auto body shop for years

By
Published  August 1, 2025 1:47pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Hillsborough County deputies say Lloyd Blair sold drugs for years under the name Eric Barnes at an auto body repair shop on N. Nebraska Ave.
    • Blair was living in the U.S. illegally after previously being deported, according to investigators.
    • Detectives say searches uncovered large amounts of drugs along with more than $4,000 in cash.

TAMPA, Fla. - A man faces serious charges after Hillsborough County deputies say he sold fentanyl for years while living in the United States illegally and using a fake name.

The backstory:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says its Special Investigations Division, along with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations, began an undercover operation in June after getting information about a man selling large amounts of fentanyl.

Investigators say the 47-year-old suspect initially said his name was Eric Barnes, but they eventually identified him as Lloyd Blair.

Mugshot of Lloyd Blair. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Blair is a non-citizen who had previously been deported, according to HCSO, before he re-entered the country illegally and evaded arrest for nearly 10 years.

The sheriff's office says Blair used an auto body repair shop at 7200 N. Nebraska Ave. as a front for drug deals.

According to HCSO, search warrants at the shop and at Blair's home in Gibsonton led to the discovery of:

  • About 2,500 pressed fentanyl pills
  • One pound of fentanyl
  • ½ pound of methamphetamine
  • ½ pound of marijuana
  • More than $4,000 in cash
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives also say a search of Blair's phone led to federal investigators intercepting a package containing 12 pounds of marijuana in the Tampa Bay area and another package with 3 pounds of meth in California.

In addition to the drug investigation, HCSO says Blair had an active detainer from the U.S. Marshals Service for human smuggling.

What they're saying:

"This arrest is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our detectives to hold drug traffickers accountable and remove these deadly substances from our streets," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Let this be a warning: if you hide behind a fake name, we will find you, we will stop you, and we will protect our community."

What's next:

Blair faces the following charges:

  • Trafficking in fentanyl (14–28 grams)
  • Trafficking in fentanyl (28 grams or more)
  • Trafficking in amphetamine (200 grams or more)
  • Possession of cannabis with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

