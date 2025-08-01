Man in U.S. illegally accused of selling drugs under fake name at auto body shop for years

The Brief Hillsborough County deputies say Lloyd Blair sold drugs for years under the name Eric Barnes at an auto body repair shop on N. Nebraska Ave. Blair was living in the U.S. illegally after previously being deported, according to investigators. Detectives say searches uncovered large amounts of drugs along with more than $4,000 in cash.



A man faces serious charges after Hillsborough County deputies say he sold fentanyl for years while living in the United States illegally and using a fake name.

The backstory:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says its Special Investigations Division, along with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations, began an undercover operation in June after getting information about a man selling large amounts of fentanyl.

Investigators say the 47-year-old suspect initially said his name was Eric Barnes, but they eventually identified him as Lloyd Blair.

Mugshot of Lloyd Blair. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Blair is a non-citizen who had previously been deported, according to HCSO, before he re-entered the country illegally and evaded arrest for nearly 10 years.

The sheriff's office says Blair used an auto body repair shop at 7200 N. Nebraska Ave. as a front for drug deals.

According to HCSO, search warrants at the shop and at Blair's home in Gibsonton led to the discovery of:

About 2,500 pressed fentanyl pills

One pound of fentanyl

½ pound of methamphetamine

½ pound of marijuana

More than $4,000 in cash

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives also say a search of Blair's phone led to federal investigators intercepting a package containing 12 pounds of marijuana in the Tampa Bay area and another package with 3 pounds of meth in California.

In addition to the drug investigation, HCSO says Blair had an active detainer from the U.S. Marshals Service for human smuggling.

What they're saying:

"This arrest is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our detectives to hold drug traffickers accountable and remove these deadly substances from our streets," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Let this be a warning: if you hide behind a fake name, we will find you, we will stop you, and we will protect our community."

What's next:

Blair faces the following charges:

Trafficking in fentanyl (14–28 grams)

Trafficking in fentanyl (28 grams or more)

Trafficking in amphetamine (200 grams or more)

Possession of cannabis with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver