Man in U.S. illegally accused of selling drugs under fake name at auto body shop for years
TAMPA, Fla. - A man faces serious charges after Hillsborough County deputies say he sold fentanyl for years while living in the United States illegally and using a fake name.
The backstory:
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says its Special Investigations Division, along with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations, began an undercover operation in June after getting information about a man selling large amounts of fentanyl.
Investigators say the 47-year-old suspect initially said his name was Eric Barnes, but they eventually identified him as Lloyd Blair.
Mugshot of Lloyd Blair. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Blair is a non-citizen who had previously been deported, according to HCSO, before he re-entered the country illegally and evaded arrest for nearly 10 years.
The sheriff's office says Blair used an auto body repair shop at 7200 N. Nebraska Ave. as a front for drug deals.
According to HCSO, search warrants at the shop and at Blair's home in Gibsonton led to the discovery of:
- About 2,500 pressed fentanyl pills
- One pound of fentanyl
- ½ pound of methamphetamine
- ½ pound of marijuana
- More than $4,000 in cash
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives also say a search of Blair's phone led to federal investigators intercepting a package containing 12 pounds of marijuana in the Tampa Bay area and another package with 3 pounds of meth in California.
In addition to the drug investigation, HCSO says Blair had an active detainer from the U.S. Marshals Service for human smuggling.
What they're saying:
"This arrest is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our detectives to hold drug traffickers accountable and remove these deadly substances from our streets," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Let this be a warning: if you hide behind a fake name, we will find you, we will stop you, and we will protect our community."
What's next:
Blair faces the following charges:
- Trafficking in fentanyl (14–28 grams)
- Trafficking in fentanyl (28 grams or more)
- Trafficking in amphetamine (200 grams or more)
- Possession of cannabis with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.