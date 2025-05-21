Hope Florida under investigation as the first couple touts the state program

The Brief Hope Florida is being investigated by the Leon County State Attorney’s Office. Weeks ago, House Health Care Budget Chairman and Rep. Alex Andrade R-Pensacola, wrapped up a committee investigation scrutinizing the program and its nonprofit foundation, which gave $10 million from a state Medicaid settlement to two nonprofits. Despite the open investigation, the first couple says they're continuing further their reach with Hope Florida, and touted the Foundation's successes during a news conference in Tampa on Tuesday.



The Leon County State Attorney's Office has launched an investigation related to Hope Florida, a foundation linked to Florida First Lady Casey Desantis.

What is Hope Florida?

Hope Florida promotes connections to community programs and faith-based institutions as pathways to wean individuals off government assistance.

Why is Hope Florida under investigation?

Details on the investigation are limited, but it seems that findings from a separate investigation in Florida's capital could play a role.

Weeks ago, House Health Care Budget Chairman and Rep. Alex Andrade R-Pensacola, wrapped up a committee investigation scrutinizing the program and its nonprofit foundation, which gave $10 million from a state Medicaid settlement to two nonprofits.

Those groups in turn gave millions to a political committee, chaired by DeSantis’ then-chief of staff, that campaigned against a failed referendum on recreational marijuana.

"... several parties played a role in the misuse of $10M in Medicaid funds. We as legislators will not be the ones making the ultimate charging decisions," Andrade said during a hearing earlier this year.

Andrade's committee investigation ended after several key witnesses failed to testify, and the committee's findings were now in the hands of the authorities.

Despite the open investigation, the first couple says they're continuing further their reach with Hope Florida, and touted the Foundation's successes during a news conference in Tampa on Tuesday.

"I believe in this program deeply and I stand by it 100%," Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Casey DeSantis added, "No matter what, we're just going to double down on hope and we're going to continue to do good on behalf of the people of this state."

