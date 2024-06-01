Hurricane season begins June 1: Here’s what you need to know

The 2024 hurricane season begins on Saturday, June 1, and the time to prepare is now.

NOAA says this season will be aggressive thanks to warm waters and a diminishing El Nino.

The agency predicts the 2024 hurricane season will see 17-25 named storms with 8-13 becoming hurricanes with winds of at least 74 miles an hour. Out of those 8-13, NOAA expects 4-7 to become major hurricanes with winds of at least 115 miles per hour.

This is similar to the forecast released by Colorado State University, which issued its busiest outlook ever with the potential for more than 23 named storms.

Days before the season even started, meteorologists were tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic.

What causes a hurricane?

The National Hurricane Center describes a hurricane as "a powerhouse weather event that sucks heat from tropical waters to fuel its fury."

The intense storms typically begin as a tropical wave, which is a low-pressure area that moves through the moisture-rich tropics, possibly enhancing shower and thunderstorm activity.

According to the National Hurricane Center, as the system moves west across the tropics, warm ocean air rises into the storm, forming an area of low pressure underneath, causing more air to rush in. The air will then rise and cool, forming clouds and thunderstorms. In the clouds, water condenses, forming droplets, releasing more heat into the storm.

The National Hurricane Center says raging winds during one hurricane can create half as much energy as the electrical generating capacity of the entire world.

What’s the difference between a hurricane advisory, a watch, and a warning?

A tropical storm or hurricane advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when it expects conditions to cause significant inconveniences that may be hazardous. These situations are not expected to be life-threatening.

A tropical storm or hurricane watch is issued when a tropical storm or hurricane is possible within 48 hours.

A tropical storm or hurricane warning means a tropical storm or hurricane is expected within 36 hours. The National Weather Service recommends completing all storm preparations and evacuating if you are asked to do so by local officials.

What do hurricane categories mean?

Hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin are assigned a Category 1-to-5 rating based on their maximum sustained winds. This hurricane category method is called the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, and the National Hurricane Center has used it to evaluate the strength of hurricanes since the early 1970s. It’s the most used metric the public recognizes but does not extend beyond a Category 5 storm with winds topping out at 157 mph or stronger. However, a new study suggests expanding the hurricane wind scale to include a Category 6 with winds over 192 mph.

Category 1 hurricanes are tropical cyclones with maximum sustained winds between 74–95 miles per hour. According to the National Hurricane Center, category 1 hurricanes have very dangerous winds that will produce some damage and will likely knock out power for several days.

Category 2 hurricanes are tropical cyclones with maximum sustained winds between 96–110 miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center says these storms are extremely dangerous and winds will cause extensive damage and will likely knock out power for several days to weeks.

Category 3 hurricanes are tropical cyclones with maximum sustained winds between 111 and 129 miles per hour. According to the National Hurricane Center, devastating damage can occur during a category 3 hurricane. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm.

Category 4 hurricanes are tropical cyclones with maximum sustained winds between 130–156 miles per hour. According to the National Hurricane Center, storm damage can be catastrophic. Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with the loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Category 5 hurricanes are tropical cyclones with maximum sustained winds of 157 miles per hour or higher. The National Hurricane Center says a high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Residential areas may become isolated due to fallen trees and power poles. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

What do I need to do before a hurricane?

FEMA recommends doing the following to prepare for the 2024 hurricane season:

Plan for evacuation by learning your community’s evacuation routes and finding the location of the nearest emergency shelter.

Plan for your entire household, including children, people with disabilities, and access and functional needs and pets.

Keep your gas tank at least half-full at all times

Pick an out-of-state contact that everyone can call to check in and report their status.

Know where you will meet up if you are separated and where you will stay.

Pack a "go bag" including items you need to take with you if you evacuate.

What should be in my hurricane supply kit?

According to Ready.gov, a basic disaster supply kit should contain:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cellphone with chargers and a backup battery

Additional Emergency Supplies

Consider adding the following items to your emergency supply kit based on your individual needs:

Soap, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces

Prescription medications. An emergency can make it difficult for people to refill their prescription or to find an open pharmacy.

Organize and protect your prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs, and vitamins to prepare for an emergency.

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, and diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Cash or traveler's checks

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification, and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles, or other activities for children

Florida residents can save a few dollars by purchasing hurricane supply items during the state's tax holiday, which runs June 1 -14.

When does the first hurricane of the season usually form?

Hurricane season begins June 1, with the first named system in the Atlantic basin typically forming around June 20. Meteorologists are usually tracking the first hurricane by Aug. 11.

This year’s list includes names such as Alberto, Beryl, and Chris, with Francine and Milton added in recent years to make up the 21 names.

In addition to the two new names, the NHC says to expect more Spanish-language products and an enhanced forecast cone to be released later in the season.

The experimental forecast cone will show all related watches and warnings from local National Weather Service offices and the hurricane center.

The maps will undoubtedly be more colorful, but forecasters hope the enhanced display of alerts will help the public focus on the wide-reaching impacts of a cyclone and not the center line of the track.

Visit Ready.gov to learn more about how to prepare for a hurricane.

