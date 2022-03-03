‘I’ve never been so happy to be home on American soil’: Tampa man returns home after being stuck in Russia

A Tampa man is finally home after being stuck in Moscow earlier this week.

Jonathan Bush was on a flight Sunday fleeing Russia when the plane was forced to make a U-turn when the EU and Canada shut down the airspace to Russian planes.

"I’ve never been so happy to be home on American soil. It’s a great thing," he exclaimed.

FOX 13 spoke to Bush on Monday when he was trapped in Moscow. He was with his wife visiting family in Russia and didn’t think Vladimir Putin would escalate the situation in Ukraine so quickly.

"When they turned us around that was the scariest time of my life, because we were in the middle of the ocean," he stated.

Once the couple was back in Russia, their American credit and bank cards wouldn’t work because of sanctions, but eventually one did.

"We had to go to Moscow to Qatar. Our credit card wasn’t working and after the sixth or seventh attempt it worked," Bush said.

Once back in New York, they were held up by authorities for an intense security check.

Bush says most people in Russia are against the war and had no clue things would become this grim so quickly."

"My appreciation and love for America has gone through the roof," he said.