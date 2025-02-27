Jury to deliberate case against father accused of shooting children

The Brief The jury will begin deliberating Thursday in the trial of Jermaine Bass in Hillsborough County. Bass is accused of shooting his two children in 2022, killing his 5-year-old daughter and injuring his 8-year-old son. He faces life in prison if convicted.



Jury deliberations are set to begin on Thursday in the trial of a Tampa father who’s accused of shooting his children in their bunk beds, killing one of them.

Case against Jermaine Bass

The backstory:

Jermaine Bass is charged with murder and attempted murder after he allegedly shot his 5-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son in August 2022.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Bass went into the bedroom of his two children after their mother, Bass's wife Shirley, put them to bed, and shot the children multiple times in the head while they lay in their bunk beds.

Pictured: Law enforcement responded to Armature Gate Townhomes north of USF's Tampa campus in 2022.

Bass' 5-year-old daughter died, while his 8-year-old son went to the hospital, but survived.

Jermaine Bass' trial

Dig deeper:

Throughout the trial, jurors were shown photos of the gruesome crime scene in the children’s bedroom, security camera footage from a neighbor and body camera footage from HCSO deputies the night of the shooting.

Investigators said Bass told them that he was trying to unload the magazine when the gun went off.

Pictured: Jermaine Bass in court.

What they're saying:

"Those were the statements of the defendant mere minutes after he murdered his daughter, while she was laying in the top bunk of her bed," the prosecutor said.

Pictured: The prosecution during closing arguments in the trial of Jermaine Bass.

An investigator with HCSO testified that it appeared there were five shots fired.

"He didn’t beg them to go save her," the prosecutor said. "He didn’t beg them to help her. He said nothing happened upstairs."

The other side:

During the defense’s closing arguments, Bass’ attorney said the state’s claim isn’t true.

"Absolutely false," Bass’ attorney said. "‘Just please, please help my child.'"

Bass’ attorney said he could be heard saying those words on the body camera footage to deputies at the scene. When deputies got to the scene, they said Bass was holding his son, who was bleeding.

Jurors were shown bodycam video from the night of the shooting in 2022.

Earlier on Wednesday, the lead investigator testified about lab testing in their investigation.

"Are you aware of any gunshot residue testing done on Mr. Bass’ hands?" the defense asked.

"No," an investigator with HCSO said.

"Are you aware of any gunshot residue testing done on Ms. Bass?"

"No.," the investigator replied.

"Either child, Jayla or JJ?"

"No," the investigator said.

Pictured: An investigator with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office testifies during the trial of Jermaine Bass.

The state followed up on this question that the defense asked the HCSO investigator, asking, "Did you test for gunshot residue on the defendant’s hand? You didn’t do that?"

"Correct, I did not," the investigator said.

"Did you know at the time that the defendant admitted that he had fired the gun?" the prosecutor asked.

"I did," the investigator replied.

"Did you think that would add anything to the evidence?" the prosecutor asked.

"I did not," the investigator said.

During closing arguments, the defense also said there were holes in the crime scene, the autopsy and other parts of this investigation.

"The children were laying down, but then why do we have bullet holes higher up?" Bass’ attorney said. "We don’t know that."

Pictured: The defense during closing arguments in the trial of Jermaine Bass.

The defense told the jury that they can't read between the lines in this case. She said there is evidence missing in the state’s case against Bass.

"Where was that gun prior to the shooting? Who loaded it? We know nothing, and they have to have evidence," Bass’ attorney said.

What's next:

Bass faces life in prison if convicted.

