K-9 helps capture Apollo Beach man accused of ramming 2 patrol cars, leading troopers on tri-county chase

An Apollo Beach man was taken into custody after troopers say he intentionally crashed into two patrol cars while leading them on a tri-county chase.

Kasey Mitchell, 34, was finally captured by an FHP K-9 and taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell drove up next to a deputy’s car in the parking lot of the Reach Church in Riverview and said he was recently involved in an altercation with a family member at a home in Apollo Beach.

Deputies were sent to the home in Apollo Beach, where a 911 call for an assault was made earlier. Deputies then learned Mitchell had pending charges for domestic violence.

When deputies told Mitchell he was being detained, they said he started his engine and tried to drive away. A deputy tried to use his stun gun to stop Mitchell, but it didn’t work.

Minutes later, deputies say Mitchell rammed another deputy’s marked patrol vehicle near the intersection of Krycul Avenue and U.S. 301 before taking off on northbound Interstate 75.

Once he made it to Pasco County, Hillsborough County deputies stopped pursuing him and the Florida Highway Patrol took over.

Troopers said they tried to stop Mitchell as he entered Pasco County, but he continued northbound, deliberately hitting an FHP cruiser twice along the way. Deputies say Mitchell also successfully avoided two deployments of spike strips and a PIT maneuver.

The chase ended in Hernando County when a trooper performed a PIT maneuver, but Mitchell fled on foot. That’s when K-9 Titan was deployed and the foot pursuit ended.

Troopers took Mitchell into custody and charged him with aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Mitchell also faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and attempting to elude, and domestic violence within HCSO’s jurisdiction. Additional charges are pending.

