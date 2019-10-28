Kathleen students won't have to make up tornado days

article

Monday was a big day at Kathleen Middle School in Polk County. Kids went back to class for the first time since a tornado hit their school.

Crews have been busy since then, making repairs to the roof and other damaged areas inside the building. That work is expected to continue for up to a year.

The superintendent made an announcement that may make coming back easier: The kids will not have to make up the lost days because she says they have already been through enough.