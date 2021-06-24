Lake Wales police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Sebring man wanted for fatal Father’s Day shooting

article

Lake Wales police are searching for Tex Gifford, 40, of Sebring, after they say he shot Bruce Spry, 42, of Bradenton at least six times on Father’s Day and killed him.

According to the Lake Wale Police Department, Gifford and Spry got into an argument on June 20. Police say Gifford walked away, but returned within the hour, walked up to Spry and began firing at him.

LWPD obtained an arrest warrant for Gifford and charged him with first-degree murder.

Officers are asking for the public’s help locating Gifford and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Courtesy: Lake Wales Police Department

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 and notify law enforcement of his location. To remain anonymous, those with information may contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 and be eligible for a $5,000.00 reward for any information leading to his arrest.

