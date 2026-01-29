Lakeland PD’s red-light program catching serious violations as they work to curb dangerous driving

article

The Brief A video compilation, released by Lakeland police, shows the worst violators captured by their red-light cameras within the last few months. Out of the more than 50,000 violations reviewed last year, only 47% were approved. The biggest contributing factor is distracted driving.



A way that the Lakeland Police Department is trying to reduce the number of traffic homicides and crashes is by using red-light cameras, which have captured serious speeding violations and near-collisions.

A video compilation — released by Lakeland police — shows the worst violators captured by their red-light cameras within the last few months. In one of the clips, a car nearly blows through the red light at Parker Street and Florida Avenue, and runs over a bicyclist who had the right of way.

The city has three officers in their red-light camera unit who review the footage from the nearly two dozen cameras deployed throughout the city and send the violators $158 tickets.

By the numbers:

Not everyone who receives a ticket is found to be in violation. Out of the more than 50,000 violations reviewed last year, only 47% were approved.

Fifteen people were killed in traffic homicides last year, and 16 people were killed the year prior. A sergeant with the special operations unit said he hopes people learn lessons from watching the video.

What they're saying:

"When you get called out at two in the morning, and you have to go tell someone they've lost a loved one, everyone who has witnessed the crash is changed forever, so if we can prevent that, that's a win for everyone," said LPD Sgt. Chad Mumbauer.

Mumbauer said he doesn't believe the design of the intersections play any role in drivers not stopping at red lights; instead, the biggest contributing factor is distracted driving. He added the data proves their program is working.

"If we write 100 tickets, 89% to 90% of people won't do it again, so therefore, it is altering their driving behavior," said Mumbauer. "There are few that get two or a minute few who get three, so it went up from 85, so we feel our program is very effective."

What's next:

Three new cameras went live in January. Meanwhile, three more are still awaiting construction.