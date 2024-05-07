Largo police identify wanted bank robbery suspect

Largo police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery that happened on Friday.

The Largo Police Department is looking for 53-year-old Calvin Lockett.

According to law enforcement, he's the suspect in a bank robbery that happened at the PNC Bank at 10751 Ulmerton Rd.

Authorities say Lockett is a transient and was last seen in the Ridgecrest area of Largo.

Calvin Lockett's previous booking photo. Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

While not considered armed, Largo Police recommend using caution if Lockett is spotted.

Officials are asking anyone who sees him to notify their local police department immediately. Authorities say anyone with information on Lockett's whereabouts should contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

The investigation is ongoing.

