Leaven Brewery explains the process of making craft beer

Locally at Leaven Brewery in Riverview, KJ Lynch puts that craft into the craft brewing that takes place in his business.

His passion for the process that goes into brewing beer shows in his patient mixing and measuring of the four things that go into all beers: water, barley, hops and yeast.

"There are well over 100 different styles of beers," Lynch told FOX 13.

He has studied them all, always experimenting with the "balance between the hops and the malts."

But the care that he puts into the craft shows in his kitchen.

"Sanitation is the number one thing that separates an OK beer from a great beer," Lynch says.

What's his favorite part?

"When you take something from literally grain and water, and three weeks later it's pouring out of a tap and someone tastes it for the first time and says, 'Wow, this is great! Where did you make this?' Right here," he said. "Their shock is great."

Leaven Brewery is located at 11238 Boyette Road in Riverview.

For more information, visit their website.

