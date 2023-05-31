Letters mailed to 58,000 voters impacted by data breach at Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Office

About 58,000 registered voters will receive letters this week after an "unauthorized user" accessed files with the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Officials with the elections office said the unauthorized user appears to have illegally accessed and copied files containing person identification information, such as social security or driver's license numbers.

The illegal data breach affected about 58,000 people. Officials said everyone impacted will receive a letter this week, making them aware that their information was illegally accessed.

Law enforcement officials at all levels have been investigating the criminal cyber activity case. They said that personal information came primarily from files used to conduct voter registration list maintenance.

The voter registration list maintenance is a state-mandated process the supervisor of elections office uses to continually review its voter roll to identify necessary updates, officials said.

The Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Office did say the voter registration system and the ballot tabulation system were not accessed. According to officials, that system has additional layers of security.

The criminal investigation into the breach remains active.