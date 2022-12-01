Low red tide amounts detected near Fort De Soto Park, state officials say

Newly released data from Florida wildlife officials shows low amounts of red tide were found offshore near North Beach at Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County. The data was reported on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, over the past week, the red tide organism karenia brevis was observed in 65 samples. Bloom concentrations, defined as those greater than 100,000 cells per liter, were present in 34 samples: one in Manatee County, 26 in Sarasota County, five in and offshore of Lee County, and two in and offshore of Collier County.

Over the past week, the toxic algae was observed at background to low concentrations in Pinellas County, very low to medium concentrations in Manatee County, and very low to high concentrations in Sarasota County.

Sarasota and Manatee are also among the counties where reports of respiratory irritation and fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported over the past week.

Forecasts predict variable transport of surface waters and southeastern movement of sub-surface waters in most areas into the weekend.

"Very low" concentrations, identified by a cell abundance of 1,000 - 10,000 cells per liter, can result in possible respiratory irritation and shellfish harvesting closures when cell abundance equals or exceeds 5,000 cells per liter.

"Low" concentrations, identified by a cell abundance of 10,000 - 100,000 cells per liter, can result in respiratory irritation; shellfish harvesting closures; possible fish kills, and probable detection of chlorophyll by satellites at the upper range.

"Medium" concentrations, identified by a cell abundance of 100,000 - 1,000,000 cells per liter, can result in the same effects with an increased likelihood of fish kills and detection of surface chlorophyll by satellites.

"High" concentrations are identified by a cell abundance greater than 1,000,000 cells per liter, bringing intensified effects plus water discoloration.