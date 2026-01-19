Florida maintenance man accused of sexually assaulting disabled patient

The Brief Just before Thanksgiving, a staff member conducting rounds at a nursing home facility saw a member of the janitorial staff sexually assaulting a patient in the bathroom of the victim’s room. Facility guidelines state that maintenance staff are not to assist in patient care, so when a man took a patient into a bathroom, it caused suspicion. The staff member was able to enter the restroom from the other side, and she witnessed the sexual assault in progress.



Nursing homes are mandatory reporter facilities, and the staff member alerted her supervisor of the incident immediately.

The backstory:

According to the arrest report, during rounds at the facility on November 20, 2025, a member of the nursing staff noticed a maintenance crew member, Guillermo Quecen, enter the room of a patient who suffers from a diminished mental capacity.

Knowing that the patient is a vulnerable woman, and that she is completely blind, the nurse had concern since no maintenance staff should be entering her room while she was there alone.

Due to this concern for the patient, the nurse was able to enter the room that shared a bathroom with the patient. In this adjoining bathroom,

She observed that Quecen had taken the patient into the toilet area and the victim was performing oral sex on him there.

The nurse witnessed the act and immediately notified her supervisor and the administrator of the facility.

They contacted the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office immediately.

What we know:

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit responded to the scene due to the nature of the 911 call. Deputy Seth Pelfrey arrived at the facility and immediately spoke with the administrator, who directed him to the nurse who observed the assault.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Deputy Pelfry wrote that the nurse detailed her concern for the patient who has a diminished mental capacity due to a traumatic brain injury.

Deputy Pelfry wrote up what the nurse observed happening in the bathroom as the victim was seated on the toilet, and Quecen was fully exposed and engaged in the sex act.

The nurse told Deputy Pelfry that when Quecen saw her, he apologized and tried to cover himself up, saying "No, please."

Dig deeper:

Deputy Pelfry interviewed the victim along with the Child Protection Team. Her family informed the Sheriff’s Office that she is fully disabled and of a diminished capacity with no ability to give consent.

In the interview with the victim, the notes from the Child Protection Team noted that the victim had been groomed by Garcia Quecen as she made statements that he loved her and that he was "her man."

Forensic Interviewer Alexis Davis noted that the victim’s mental capacity is that of a 13-year-old child.

The administrative staff informed the sheriff’s office that the maintenance personnel such as Quecen should have no contact with patients and would never be tasked with any part of patient care.

When confronted with that information, he initially denied any contact with the victim.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Deputy Pelfry stated that a witness saw his actions in the victim’s room, and Garcia Quecen admitted that he had lied about being in the bathroom with the victim. As he was confronted with more details, he admitted that he "made a mistake."

Deputy Pefry noted that Quecen was aware of the victim’s mental capacity and that she was a disabled person unable to form adult decisions.

Based on the evidence, witness testimony and statements from the victim and the suspect, Quecen was arrested and charged with sexual assault and lewd and lascivious battery on an elderly or disabled person.

He is being held on $75,000 bond.

What's next:

Guillermo Garcia Quecen remains in the Sarasota County Jail having not posted bond yet. He will have an arraignment on the felony charge against him on Friday, January 23 at 9 a.m. before Judge Danielle Brewer.