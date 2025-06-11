Man accused of lewd conduct with teens after arranging travel from Daytona Beach to Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A man faces a long list of charges after Pinellas Park police say he arranged for two teens to travel from Daytona Beach to engage in sexual activity.
What we know:
According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, Bruce Higgins, 50, coordinated transportation through a rideshare service to his home at the Epic Apartments for two girls ranging from 16 to 17 years of age.
Investigators say they executed a search warrant at Higgins' home on Tuesday, which also uncovered drugs including:
- Methamphetamine (127 grams)
- 4.5 grams of cocaine
- Three Adderall pills (30 mg each)
- 37.5 grams of marijuana
Mugshot of Bruce Higgins. Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Dept.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any more details on the teen victims, whose identities are being protected.
What's next:
Higgins faces the following charges:
- Indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of certain minors (two counts)
- Using a computer or electronic device to seduce, solicit, or lure a child
- Unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Traveling to meet a minor
- Trafficking in methamphetamine
- Trafficking in reused methamphetamine
- Possession of a controlled substance (three counts)
What you can do:
Pinellas Park police are urging anyone else who may have had contact with Bruce Higgins to contact law enforcement.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas Park Police Department.
