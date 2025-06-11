Man accused of lewd conduct with teens after arranging travel from Daytona Beach to Pinellas Park

The Brief Pinellas Park police say Bruce Higgins arranged for two teen girls to travel from Daytona Beach to his Pinellas Park home. Investigators say they also found drugs in Higgins' apartment after executing a search warrant. Higgins faces a long list of charges.



A man faces a long list of charges after Pinellas Park police say he arranged for two teens to travel from Daytona Beach to engage in sexual activity.

What we know:

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, Bruce Higgins, 50, coordinated transportation through a rideshare service to his home at the Epic Apartments for two girls ranging from 16 to 17 years of age.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant at Higgins' home on Tuesday, which also uncovered drugs including:

Methamphetamine (127 grams)

4.5 grams of cocaine

Three Adderall pills (30 mg each)

37.5 grams of marijuana

Mugshot of Bruce Higgins. Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Dept.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any more details on the teen victims, whose identities are being protected.

What's next:

Higgins faces the following charges:

Indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of certain minors (two counts)

Using a computer or electronic device to seduce, solicit, or lure a child

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Traveling to meet a minor

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Trafficking in reused methamphetamine

Possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

What you can do:

Pinellas Park police are urging anyone else who may have had contact with Bruce Higgins to contact law enforcement.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas Park Police Department.

