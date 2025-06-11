Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of lewd conduct with teens after arranging travel from Daytona Beach to Pinellas Park

Published  June 11, 2025 9:36am EDT
Pinellas Park
The Brief

    • Pinellas Park police say Bruce Higgins arranged for two teen girls to travel from Daytona Beach to his Pinellas Park home.
    • Investigators say they also found drugs in Higgins' apartment after executing a search warrant.
    • Higgins faces a long list of charges.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A man faces a long list of charges after Pinellas Park police say he arranged for two teens to travel from Daytona Beach to engage in sexual activity.

What we know:

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, Bruce Higgins, 50, coordinated transportation through a rideshare service to his home at the Epic Apartments for two girls ranging from 16 to 17 years of age.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant at Higgins' home on Tuesday, which also uncovered drugs including:

  • Methamphetamine (127 grams)
  • 4.5 grams of cocaine
  • Three Adderall pills (30 mg each)
  • 37.5 grams of marijuana
Mugshot of Bruce Higgins. Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Dept.

Mugshot of Bruce Higgins. Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Dept.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any more details on the teen victims, whose identities are being protected.

What's next:

Higgins faces the following charges:

  • Indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of certain minors (two counts)
  • Using a computer or electronic device to seduce, solicit, or lure a child
  • Unlawful use of a two-way communication device
  • Traveling to meet a minor
  • Trafficking in methamphetamine
  • Trafficking in reused methamphetamine
  • Possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

What you can do:

Pinellas Park police are urging anyone else who may have had contact with Bruce Higgins to contact law enforcement.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas Park Police Department.

