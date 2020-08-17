Man accused of breaking into WWE star's home to take her hostage will face a Hillsborough judge Monday

article

The South Carolina man who, deputies say, plotted to kidnap a WWE star and tried to see his plan through over the weekend will have his first appearance following his Sunday arrest.

Hillsborough County deputies arrested Phillip A. Thomas during the early hours of Sunday after he attempted to break into a home in Lutz's Promenade at Lake Park subdivision.

Property records show that the home belongs to Daria Berenato, the WWE superstar better known by her stage name Sonya Deville.

Detectives later learned that Thomas parked his car at Idlewild Baptist Church down the street and cut a hole in DeVille's screen, camping out on her patio and watching her for nearly four hours, they said.

PREVIOUS: Stalker drove from South Carolina, waited hours in failed attempt to kidnap WWE star, records show

After Deville and another person inside the house went to bed, Thomas attempted to get inside the house by opening the sliding glass door, which set off the home's security system, waking the two people inside. Both fled and called 911. When deputies arrived, they found Thomas inside the home carrying a knife, zip ties, duct tape and Mace.

"It was scary," said Audrey Fonseca, a neighbor, "but I guess it was scarier once we got to know what happened. We had about 12 cop cars here. Before the cops got here my dog woke me up and he was barking like crazy."

Detectives said Thomas had been planning the break in for eight months -- even traveling all the from way South Carolina to carry out his plan in which, he says, he was going to take Deville hostage.

In a tweet Sunday, Deville thanked everyone for their concern and support and said while it was frightening she is safe.

As of Monday morning, Thomas remained behind bars at Orient Road Jail. He’s facing multiple charges including attempted kidnapping and aggregated stalking. He’ll step before a judge Monday afternoon for his first appearance.