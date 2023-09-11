Man accused of murder back in a Tampa courtroom after nearly 40 years on the run

For decades, he eluded capture, but defendant Donald Santini‘s luck ran out this summer.

Santini was accused of a murder nearly 40 years ago.

He was caught hiding in San Diego, California and brought back to Hillsborough County to face charges.

During a virtual hearing this morning, Santini was emotional, wiping tears as he waited for his hearing to start.

He’s accused of killing Cynthia Wood back in 1983.

Cynthia Woods

Detectives say her body was discovered in a ditch days after she was reported missing.

She was strangled to death and detectives say Santini‘s fingerprints were on her body.

Feeling the heat, Santini disappeared, but now he’s back and his trial is set for November.

His public defender, Jamie Kane, told the judge they need all the evidence in his case, so they can prepare for trial.

"We asked the court to compel the state to disclose any and all FDLE reports related to the biological fingerprints testing that has been done in the submission of 15 items, "Kane said.

Hillsborough Detective Anthony Watson, who was recently assigned to the case, explained to the court he is moving as quickly as possible.

"I'm just the organizer of these files at this point. Of course, I had nothing to do with it 40 years ago," said Watson.

Hillsborough Assistant State Atty Scott Harmon also told the court that they are working with the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office to get the documents to the defense.

Tampa Judge Lyann Goudie has scheduled another hearing in two weeks to ensure Santini gets the evidence he’s requesting.

Santini has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. His trial is set to start on November 28.