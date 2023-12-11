Man accused of stabbing a mother and her teen daughter to death to appear in Tampa courtroom

A double murder suspect who was arrested by U.S. Marshals after fleeing to Maryland is expected to appear in a Tampa courtroom on Monday.

Officials say 25-year-old Jean Pierre Salazar stabbed his girlfriend, 35-year-old Alejandra Cabrejo, and 14-year-old Mariana Cabrejo, to death in their Riverview apartment in November.

Salazar, who fled the apartment on Riveredge Drive after the murders, was taken into custody by US Marshals in Maryland the next day.

Detectives say Salazar and Alejandra Cabrejo got into an argument that turned violent. They say Salazar grabbed a knife and stabbed Alejandra Cabrejo. When her daughter stepped in to protect her mother, investigators say he stabbed her too.

"I am a mom. I am a grandmom," Blanca Castano, Alejandra Cabrejo’s friend said. "It's painful because I have no words for this kind of situation, no words."

Castano said she helped Alejandra Cabrejo however she could, when the mom moved her family to Tampa from Colombia.

Tampa police said the tragedy was a case of domestic violence. Villa, a counselor, said this case hit home for her, calling this a case of femicide.

"For ladies and women that are going through domestic violence to please voice their concerns, ask for help. There are a lot of resources," she explained.

Alex Muneton, who attended a vigil for the mother and daughter, hopes Salazar is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"I have two daughters and thinking that somebody could do that to my daughter or my sister, it's very painful and that's why we're here to support the family," he said. "We want to make sure that there is justice for the family."

Family friends told FOX 13 that Alejandra Cabrejo had settled in Tampa two years ago after leaving Colombia in hopes of a better life for her and her daughters. She left behind a three-year-old daughter.

Salazar is facing charges on two counts of murder.