Man arrested after shooting victim in face, foot at Riverview home: Deputies

A man was arrested days after another man was shot in the face and foot in Riverview, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Cody Holmes, 34, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including attempted felony murder.

The backstory:

The shooting was first reported to HCSO when dispatchers received a call that gunshots and screaming were heard coming from a home on the 10300 block of Wine Press Avenue in Riverview on Monday.

Arriving deputies said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face and foot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Officials said they learned Holmes went inside the home, demanding an AR-style rifle that he sold to a woman who also lived at the home.

However, when the victim gave Holmes the gun and retrieved the money, investigators said the suspect loaded the gun, demanded the money back and shot the victim.

The woman and Holmes left the area before deputies arrived at the shooting scene, according to HCSO. Holmes was found and arrested at a Tampa home two days after the shooting.