Man arrested on murder charge weeks after deadly shooting: HCSO

A man faces a murder charge weeks after another man was shot and killed, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Christian Freebourn, 28, shot Herbert Harris, 58, multiple times off Kinglethill Drive in Lithia on May 10.

HCSO has not said what may have led to the shooting.

Mugshot courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Freebourn is being held without bond on a second-degree murder charge, according to jail records.

